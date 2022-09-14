Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

CentralNic Group to acquire M.A Aporia for USD 11.2m

CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC), the global internet platform that derives recurring revenue from marketplaces for online presence and online marketing services, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire M.A Aporia Ltd. for an initial consideration of USD 11.2m in cash subject to customary adjustments for net cash and working capital from Aporia’s founders.

Aporia is a technology company operating in the fields of social media and native advertising. In 20211, Aporia generated revenue of USD 35m, gross profit of USD 3.5m and EBITDA USD 2m. The Acquisition is part of a larger vertical integration strategy, providing the Group’s Online Marketing segment with more direct access to high quality traffic to monetise.

The acquisition will be immediately earnings accretive. As Aporia is an exclusive supplier to CentralNic, the transaction will increase CentralNic’s gross margin and EBITDA margin but have no immediate impact on revenue. Under the terms of the agreement, the sellers of Aporia may earn up to another USD 7.8m payable over a performance period until and including 2024.

Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic Group, said “Disintermediating the value chain holds enormous potential to create a more efficient ecosystem in CentralNic’s Online Marketing business, removing transaction costs and friction losses. This acquisition represents a major step forward in our disintermediation strategy, creating more value for CentralNic, as well as for the users of our customer acquisition and traffic monetization services.”

1 Financial information relating to Aporia is based upon audited annual accounts.

You might also enjoy reading  CentralNic appoints Claire MacLellan as a Non-executive Director
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: CentralNic Group Plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: CentralNic Group Plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.