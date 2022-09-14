CentralNic appoints Claire MacLellan as a Non-executive Director

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC), the global internet platform that derives recurring revenue from operating marketplaces for online presence and online marketing services, has announced the appointment to its board of Claire MacLellan as a Non-executive Director with immediate effect. Claire replaces Tom Pridmore who steps down from the board today.

Claire recently stepped down after 6 years from the position of Chief Growth Officer & President of Future US at Future plc, a FTSE 250 media company that publishes and monetises over 250 media brands. Claire has played a key executive leadership role in the transformation of Future plc where she helped build and executed its fast-growth, diversification strategy, taking adjusted operating profits from a six-figure sum to over $250 million in four years, while growing its global audience from 30 million to over 430 million.

Claire has also played a central role in Future plc’s M&A strategy, involving many acquisitions, including that of GoCompare in 2021 for a consideration of almost $800 million. Prior to Future plc, Claire was at Fitness First Group for 11 years, holding a number of roles including being responsible for the design and delivery of the group strategy, M&A, international franchising, and entry into new markets.

Tom Pridmore has been a Non-Executive Director of CentralNic since its IPO in 2013 when annual revenues were just $4 million. Since this time, he has helped turn CentralNic into a global business with revenues for the first six months of 2022 of $335 million. The Board would like to thank Tom for his support and wish him every success going forward.

Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic commented: “We are delighted to welcome Claire to our board. She has a wealth of experience in growing a public company similar to CentralNic both organically and inorganically. Claire’s skillset is an ideal fit with CentralNic’s strategic ambitions and we look forward to her contributions to our Board.”

The following information is provided in accordance with Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies

Claire Rozalia MacLellan (aged 44) has held within the past five years the following Directorships or Partnerships:

Directorships or Partnerships within the last five years Future US, Inc. Purch Group LLC

Claire holds no shares in the Company.