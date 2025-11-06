Carbon-Ceramic Brakes drive innovation in luxury performance cars

Follow us on:

The luxury automotive market is increasingly embracing carbon-ceramic brake technology as standard, driven by the need for lighter, more durable, and performance-oriented components. Once reserved for the most exclusive models, these advanced brake systems are now becoming a core feature in high-end vehicles. They offer significant reductions in unsprung weight, better heat management, and greater lifespan compared to traditional steel brakes, translating directly into sharper handling and improved efficiency.

Surface Transforms, a UK manufacturer specialising in carbon-ceramic brake discs, has steadily built its reputation in this high-performance segment. Its proprietary processes enable the production of discs that outperform standard systems in durability and thermal resistance, while also supporting the design goals of vehicle manufacturers focused on agility and control.

Aston Martin has recognised the value of these systems, fitting them as standard in its latest performance models. The reduction in weight not only sharpens the car’s response but also contributes to lower emissions and improved overall balance. By integrating these brakes into its core line-up, Aston Martin is setting a benchmark in dynamic performance, combining traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge engineering.

