Capital Ltd delivers new quarterly revenue record of $61.6 million

Capital Ltd (LON:CAPD), a leading mining services company focused on the African markets, has provided its Q3 2021 trading update for the period to 30 September 2021.

THIRD QUARTER (Q3) 2021 KEY METRICS

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 % change from Q3 2020 % change fromQ2 2021 Revenue (US$m) 61.6 35.3 54.7 74.5% 12.6% ARPOR*(US$) 182,000 171,000 180,000 6.4% 1.1% Average utilised rigs 81 60 81 35.0% 0.0% Fleet Utilisation (%) 76 61 79 24.6% -3.8% Average Fleet 107 98 103 9.2% 3.9% Closing fleet size 108 98 106 10.2% 1.9%

* Average monthly revenue per operating rig

Financial Highlights

· Revenue of $61.6 million represents a new quarterly revenue record for the Group, up 12.6% on Q2 2021 ($54.7 million) and 74.5% up on Q3 2020 ($35.3 million);

· Mine-site services continue to underpin revenue streams, contributing 90% of Group revenue;

· Non-drilling revenue contribution of 26% to total revenue, up from 17% in Q2 and 12% in Q3 2020, driven by mining services and MSALABS;

· Average monthly revenue per operating rig (“ARPOR”) up marginally (1.1%) on Q2 2021 at US$182,000, but up 6.4% on Q3 2020 (US$171,000);

· Interim dividend of 1.2 cents per share (cps), paid on 1 October, up 33.3% on 2020 interim dividend (0.9 cps);

· Increasing 2021 Revenue Guidance: After a strong first three quarters of 2021 with better than anticipated drilling utilisation rates, and Sukari mining operations delivering ahead of contract targets, the Group is increasing guidance on anticipated revenues for 2021 to $220-225 million (up from $200-210 million guided at our Q2 2021 trading update and up from $185-195 million originally guided at the FY20 results).

Operational Update

· Fleet utilisation slightly reduced through the quarter to 76%, a decrease of 3.8% on Q2 2021 (79%) but an increase of 24.6% on Q3 2020 (61%). This was due to seasonal weather impacts, particularly in West Africa, and some short term rig movements. Despite lower utilisation, the number of active rigs remained constant with the Group’s total rig count increasing to 108 rigs at the end of Q3 2021;

· Safety performance remains world class with the Group maintaining the eight LTI free milestones achieved since January 2021, six being in excess of three years;

· Commenced exploration drilling for Allied Gold Corp, Egypt (contract previously announced);

· New contract wins include:

– An exploration contract with Thani Dubai Mining at its Anbat project in Egypt, due to commence in Q4;

– Exploration contract with Golden Rim Resources at its Kada project in Guinea, due to commence in October; and

– A two-year maintenance contract with Kinross at its Tasiast Gold Mine in Mauritania, due to commence in Q4. The contract expands our services on site, adding to the existing drilling and laboratory services contracts.

· Transformational Sukari Gold Mine (Egypt) waste mining and expanded drilling contracts performing ahead of contract targets:

– Operations hit target run rates of above 1Mbcm per month in August, three months ahead of contracted commitments;

– Full fleet of heavy mining equipment, ancillary equipment and drilling fleet operational; and

– Workforce recruitment is now complete.

· MSALABS is advancing the installation of Chrysos’s PhotonAssay units:

– The initial unit at the Bulyanhulu (Tanzania) laboratory has now been commissioned and is expected to commence operations in October;

– Val d’Or (Canada) is expected to arrive in December, expanding our presence in the country and facilitating our entry into the prolific Abitibi Belt;

– Morila Gold Mine in Mali (80% owned by Firefinch ASX:FFX) expected to arrive in Q4, to service a five-year contract with Societe Des Mines De Morila SA, subject to final terms and conditions;

· MSALABS commissioning of Thor Explorations mine site laboratory is complete and the first analyses have commenced;

· Rig count increased from 106 (30 June 2021) to 108 with the acquisition of new rigs to support existing contracts together with new business; and

· The Group’s portfolio of ten long-term mine-site based contracts performed well.

Outlook

· The Company once again delivered the highest quarterly revenues since its inception, and we see a robust outlook for the remainder of the year;

· As a result we are increasing revenue guidance for 2021 to $220-225 million compared to $200-210 million at the Q2 trading update and $185-195 million originally guided at the FY20 results;

· The drilling business has a strong outlook for the remainder of the year, as we move past the seasonally weak Q3, and further rigs arrive in the last quarter;

· Sukari earth moving has achieved target run rates ahead of contract expectations;

· MSALABS is seeing strong demand for its laboratory services and the rollout of the Chrysos units is progressing well with two further units due to be installed in Q4 2021;

· Tendering activity across all business units remains robust, with a number of opportunities progressing; and

· Macro conditions continue to suggest sustainability in the strong demand environment with gold still trading at near decade long highs – a strong tailwind for Capital with c.90% of revenue exposed to the African gold mining sector.