Cambridge Cognition win £1.1 million eCOA contract for rare blood disease trial

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, has announced that it has won a £1.1m contract with a major pharmaceutical company to provide electronic clinical outcome assessments (“eCOA”) and hardware for a rare blood disease study running over the next two years. The new contract, with an existing customer, is for a mixture of eCOA licenses, services and hardware to support an upcoming clinical trial.

As a leader in digital outcome assessments, Cambridge Cognition primarily provides cognitive measures and eCOA solutions for clinical trials in central nervous systems disorders. Impressed by Cambridge Cognition’s expertise and performance in handling multi-site-multi-language studies, the customer has selected the Company to be the eCOA provider for this trial. This recognition is important for the Company as the provision of eCOA for clinical trials is a sizeable growth market, valued at over US$1bn per annum and growing at more than 15% according to market research1.

Cambridge Cognition has been contracted to provide the platform and the hardware for capturing participants’ experiences as well as their responses to standardised questionnaires and scales. Cambridge Cognition’s experienced clinical project management team will work closely with the customer to ensure successful use of the software and devices.

Commenting, Matthew Stork, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Cognition, said: “Cambridge Cognition has a strong history of delivering cognitive assessments in the field, traditionally in clinics and now also at home. We are pleased to see this new order from an existing client, our reputation for quality, service and scientific rigour is enabling us to win eCOA-only clinical trials.”

Cambridge Cognition is a technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The Company’s software products assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify patients early and improve global efficiency in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.