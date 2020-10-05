Cambridge Cognition Holdings live investor presentation

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON:COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, has announced that CEO Matthew Stork and CFO Nick Walters will provide a live investor presentation on Wednesday 14 October at 6.00pm London time.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Those wishing to attend should email zach.cohen@investor-focus.co.uk and they will be provided with log in details. There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be emailed to the above address ahead of the presentation.

Cambridge Cognition is a neuroscience technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The Company’s software products assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify patients early and improve global efficiency in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

