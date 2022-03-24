Twitter
Cambridge Cognition appoints Panmure Gordon as NOMAD and Joint Broker

Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON: COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, is pleased to announce the appointment of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as the Company’s Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker with immediate effect.

The Company also announces the information in the Appendix below relating to additional director disclosures under Schedule Two, Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Appendix

The Company announces the following information relating to directors’ disclosures pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies. At the time of the appointment of Debra Leeves and Richard Bungay to the Board of the Company on 1 July 2019 and 14 September 2020 respectively, the below disclosures were omitted:

Debra Leeves, Non-executive Director of the Company, held the following previous directorships within five years of her appointment to the Board of the Company:

–      REX Bionics Europe Limited

–      Radcliffe Academy Trust

Richard Bungay, Non-executive Director of the Company, was appointed a director of Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Limited (“Glide”) on 1 July 2014. On 31 August 2017, Lindsey Cooper and David Ronald Taylor of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed as joint administrators of Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Limited. A notice of progress report to 7 March 2018 and filed on 15 March 2018 indicated all unsecured creditor balances had been settled.  The company was subsequently dissolved following liquidation on 20 October 2018.

Richard Bungay is also currently a director of the following companies:

–      Diurnal Limited

–      Macrotarg Limited

Cambridge Cognition is a technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The Company’s software products assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify patients early and improve global efficiency in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

