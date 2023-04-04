Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 63.2% Upside Potential

Callon Petroleum Company with ticker code (CPE) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 43 and has a mean target at $54.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at $33.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 63.2%. The day 50 moving average is $37.55 and the 200 day moving average is $39.78. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $2,280m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.callon.com

The potential market cap would be $3,721m based on the market consensus.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.