CACI International Inc Share Price Target ‘$560.64’, now 30.4% Upside Potential

CACI International Inc with ticker code (CACI) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $650.00 and $373.00 with the average share target price sitting at $560.64. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $430.00 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 30.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $507.88 and the 200 day moving average is $447.40. The company has a market capitalization of 9.64B. Currently the stock stands at: $414.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,562,841,633 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.54, revenue per share of $352.84 and a 6.22% return on assets.

CACI International Inc (CACI) is a holding company. The Company provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to the United States federal government agencies. The International Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to international government and commercial customers. Its market areas include Digital Solutions, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Cyber and Space, Engineering Services, Enterprise Information Technology (IT), and Mission Support. Its customers include agencies and departments of the United States government, various state and local government agencies, foreign governments, and commercial enterprises.