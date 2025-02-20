CACI International Inc Share Price Target ‘$521.92’, now 53.9% Upside Potential

CACI International Inc which can be found using ticker (CACI) have now 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $650.00 and $362.00 and has a mean share price target at $521.92. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $339.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 53.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $407.27 and the 200 day MA is $453.50. The company has a market capitalization of 7.72B. Currently the stock stands at: $344.51 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,886,640,576 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.15, revenue per share of $364.22 and a 6.08% return on assets.

CACI International Inc (CACI) is a holding company. The Company provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to the United States federal government agencies. The International Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to international government and commercial customers. Its market areas include Digital Solutions, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Cyber and Space, Engineering Services, Enterprise Information Technology (IT), and Mission Support. Its customers include agencies and departments of the United States government, various state and local government agencies, foreign governments, and commercial enterprises.