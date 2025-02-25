CACI International Inc Share Price Target ‘$521.92’, now 59.5% Upside Potential

CACI International Inc with ticker code (CACI) have now 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $650.00 and $362.00 calculating the average target share price we see $521.92. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $327.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 59.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $400.22 while the 200 day moving average is $452.23. The market cap for the company is 7.42B. The current share price for the company is: $330.75 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,829,399,693 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.53, revenue per share of $364.22 and a 6.08% return on assets.

CACI International Inc (CACI) is a holding company. The Company provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to the United States federal government agencies. The International Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to international government and commercial customers. Its market areas include Digital Solutions, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Cyber and Space, Engineering Services, Enterprise Information Technology (IT), and Mission Support. Its customers include agencies and departments of the United States government, various state and local government agencies, foreign governments, and commercial enterprises.