CACI International Inc – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 14.1% Upside Potential

CACI International Inc with ticker code (CACI) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $650.00 and $365.00 with the average target price sitting at $516.00. Now with the previous closing price of $452.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $451.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to $453.24. The market cap for the company is 10.42B. The stock price is currently at: $465.18 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,889,530,003 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.04, revenue per share of $352.84 and a 6.22% return on assets.

CACI International Inc (CACI) is a holding company. The Company provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to the United States federal government agencies. The International Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to international government and commercial customers. Its market areas include Digital Solutions, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Cyber and Space, Engineering Services, Enterprise Information Technology (IT), and Mission Support. Its customers include agencies and departments of the United States government, various state and local government agencies, foreign governments, and commercial enterprises.