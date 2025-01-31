CACI International Inc – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 35.0% Upside Potential

CACI International Inc with ticker code (CACI) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $650.00 and $362.00 calculating the average target price we see $520.83. Now with the previous closing price of $385.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $433.96 and the 200 day MA is $454.55. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.67B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $386.68 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,706,291,889 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.15, revenue per share of $352.84 and a 6.22% return on assets.

CACI International Inc (CACI) is a holding company. The Company provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to the United States federal government agencies. The International Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to international government and commercial customers. Its market areas include Digital Solutions, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Cyber and Space, Engineering Services, Enterprise Information Technology (IT), and Mission Support. Its customers include agencies and departments of the United States government, various state and local government agencies, foreign governments, and commercial enterprises.