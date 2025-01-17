CACI International Inc – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 15.5% Upside Potential

CACI International Inc with ticker code (CACI) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $650.00 and $365.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $516.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $446.78 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 15.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $455.63 while the 200 day moving average is $452.35. The market capitalization for the company is 10.18B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $454.28 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,756,730,859 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.52, revenue per share of $352.84 and a 6.22% return on assets.

CACI International Inc (CACI) is a holding company. The Company provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to the United States federal government agencies. The International Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to international government and commercial customers. Its market areas include Digital Solutions, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Cyber and Space, Engineering Services, Enterprise Information Technology (IT), and Mission Support. Its customers include agencies and departments of the United States government, various state and local government agencies, foreign governments, and commercial enterprises.