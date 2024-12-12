Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Bunzl plc Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee Lloyd Pitchford to step down

Bunzl Plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has announced that Lloyd Pitchford, non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee, has informed the Board of his intention to step down as a director at the conclusion of the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025, having served as a non-executive director since March 2017.

His independent advice and wise counsel have been greatly appreciated and he leaves the Board with the Company’s gratitude and best wishes.

Julia Wilson, who will join the Board and its Remuneration, Audit, Nomination and Board Sustainability Committees on 16 December 2024, will succeed Lloyd Pitchford as Audit Committee Chair following the conclusion of the AGM. The timing of the changes allows for a meaningful handover period as part of a planned succession.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Bunzl plc 17.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Broker Ratings

    Bunzl plc -21.8% potential downside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    Bunzl plc -14.0% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    bunzl plc

    Bunzl Plc expands with acquisitions in Spain and Netherlands

    Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has acquired Sistemas De Embalaje Anper in Spain and Holland Packaging in the Netherlands, expanding its product range and market reach.
    Broker Ratings

    Bunzl plc 11.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    bunzl plc

    Bunzl completes acquisition of Nisbets in UK catering equipment sector

    Bunzl plc completes acquisition of Nisbets, a leading UK distributor of catering equipment, strengthening their position in the sector. CEO Frank van Zanten expresses excitement for the future.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.