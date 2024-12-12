Bunzl plc Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee Lloyd Pitchford to step down

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has announced that Lloyd Pitchford, non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee, has informed the Board of his intention to step down as a director at the conclusion of the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025, having served as a non-executive director since March 2017.

His independent advice and wise counsel have been greatly appreciated and he leaves the Board with the Company’s gratitude and best wishes.

Julia Wilson, who will join the Board and its Remuneration, Audit, Nomination and Board Sustainability Committees on 16 December 2024, will succeed Lloyd Pitchford as Audit Committee Chair following the conclusion of the AGM. The timing of the changes allows for a meaningful handover period as part of a planned succession.