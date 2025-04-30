Bunzl Plc enters Chilean healthcare and acquires Dutch medical firm

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a business in Chile and has completed the acquisition of a business in the Netherlands.

Bunzl has entered into an agreement to acquire Hospitalia, one of the largest healthcare distributors in Chile. The business distributes a wide range of products, including those used in a surgical setting, to both public and private hospitals. This represents our entry into the healthcare sector in Chile, with the business generating revenue of CLP 25 billion (c.£21 million) in 2024. Completion of the acquisition is subject to competition authority clearance, which is expected in the next few months.

Bunzl has also completed the acquisition of Inpakomed, a Dutch business specialising in sterile product packaging solutions for use in the medical and forensic markets. The business is highly complementary to our existing business in the Netherlands and in 2024 generated revenue of EUR 3 million (c.£2 million).

Commenting on today’s announcement, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said: “Bunzl is a highly cash generative business which allows us to prioritise investment in self-funded value-accretive acquisitions to drive growth, and our pipeline remains active. I am pleased to welcome the team from Hospitalia to Bunzl, with the acquisition marking our expansion into the attractive Chilean healthcare market, as well as the team from Inpakomed, who will expand our product and service offering to customers in the Netherlands.”