Brixmor Property Group Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 18.5% Upside Potential

Brixmor Property Group Inc. with ticker code (BRX) have now 18 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 29 and 21 and has a mean target at $24.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at $20.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to $21.67. The market cap for the company is $6,467m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brixmor.com

The potential market cap would be $7,661m based on the market consensus.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.83% with the ex dividend date set at 3-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.39, revenue per share of 4.06 and a 3.3% return on assets.