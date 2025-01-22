Brixmor Property Group Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 19.6% Upside Potential

Brixmor Property Group Inc. which can be found using ticker (BRX) now have 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $35.00 and $29.00 with the average target price sitting at $31.46. Now with the previous closing price of $26.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.6%. The 50 day MA is $28.33 and the 200 day MA is $25.56. The company has a market cap of 7.93B. The stock price is currently at: $26.26 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,483,600,918 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.31, revenue per share of $4.21 and a 3.46% return on assets.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its operations primarily through, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). The Company owns and operates open-air retail portfolios by gross leasable area (GLA) in the United States, comprised primarily of community and neighborhood shopping centers. Its portfolio consists of approximately 373 shopping centers (the Portfolio) totaling over 66 million square feet of GLA. The Company’s projects include Dickson City Crossings, East Port Plaza, Fox Run, Gateway Plaza, Old Bridge Gateway, Pointe Orlando, Shops at Palm Lakes, Stewart Plaza, Tinley Park Plaza, Tyrone Gardens, Vail Ranch Center, Venice Village, Village at Mira Mesa and Westminster City Center. The Company’s national portfolio is primarily located within established trade areas in the top 50 Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) in the United States.