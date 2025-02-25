Brixmor Property Group Inc. Share Price Target ‘$31.96’, now 16.7% Upside Potential

Brixmor Property Group Inc. which can be found using ticker (BRX) now have 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $39.00 and $27.00 calculating the average target share price we see $31.96. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $27.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $27.10 while the 200 day moving average is $26.13. The market capitalization for the company is 8.45B. The stock price is currently at: $27.62 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,862,021,278 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.88, revenue per share of $4.24 and a 3.41% return on assets.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its operations primarily through, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). The Company owns and operates open-air retail portfolios by gross leasable area (GLA) in the United States, comprised primarily of community and neighborhood shopping centers. Its portfolio consists of approximately 373 shopping centers (the Portfolio) totaling over 66 million square feet of GLA. The Company’s projects include Dickson City Crossings, East Port Plaza, Fox Run, Gateway Plaza, Old Bridge Gateway, Pointe Orlando, Shops at Palm Lakes, Stewart Plaza, Tinley Park Plaza, Tyrone Gardens, Vail Ranch Center, Venice Village, Village at Mira Mesa and Westminster City Center. The Company’s national portfolio is primarily located within established trade areas in the top 50 Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) in the United States.