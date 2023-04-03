British American Tobacco Indus with 7.98% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Buy’ Rating and 51.8% Potential Upside

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 57.34 and 49.8 and has a mean target at $53.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.29 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 51.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78,525m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $119,201m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The company has a dividend yield of 7.98% with the ex dividend date set at 13-7-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.78, revenue per share of 12.26 and a 5.01% return on assets.