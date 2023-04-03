Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

British American Tobacco Indus with 7.98% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Buy’ Rating and 51.8% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 57.34 and 49.8 and has a mean target at $53.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.29 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 51.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78,525m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $119,201m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The company has a dividend yield of 7.98% with the ex dividend date set at 13-7-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.78, revenue per share of 12.26 and a 5.01% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/RLvjm
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.