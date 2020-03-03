boohoo group Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO), a leading online fashion group, announced that on 28 February 2020 it gave an irrevocable instruction to the trustee of the boohoo group plc Employee Benefit Trust to purchase up to £10,000,000 worth of ordinary shares of 1 pence each as soon as practically possible, including if necessary during the Group’s current closed period. These purchases are intended to satisfy future awards of shares under the groups employee share plans.

On 28 February 2020, the EBT acquired 950,000 shares at an average net price of 288.67 pence per share and on 2 March 2020 , the EBT acquired a further 1,462,888 shares at an average net price of 299.59 pence per share, and these, together with any other shares acquired pursuant to the irrevocable instruction, will be held by the Trustee in the Group’s EBT.

Founded in Manchester in 2006, boohoo group is an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-orientated customers. For 13 years, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into menswear, through boohooMAN.

In early 2017 the group extended its customer offering through the acquisitions of the vibrant fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, and free-thinking brand Nasty Gal. In March 2019 the group acquired the MissPap brand and in August 2019, the Karen Millen and Coast brands, all complementary to the group’s scalable multi-brand platform. United by a shared customer value proposition, our brands design, source, market and sell great quality clothes, shoes and accessories at unbeatable prices. These investment propositions have helped us grow from a single brand, into a major multi-brand online retailer, leading the fashion eCommerce market for 16 to 40-year-olds around the world. As at 31 August 2019, the boohoo group has over 13 million active customers across all its brands around the world.

