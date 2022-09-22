Boku, Inc. appoint Meriel Lenfestey and Loren I. Shuster as independent non-executive directors

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU), a leading provider of mobile payment solutions, has announced that Meriel Lenfestey and Loren I. Shuster have been appointed as independent non-executive directors of the Company with immediate effect. Meriel Lenfestey will be appointed as Chair of the Company’s Remuneration Committee and will also be a member of the Audit Committee, while Loren I. Shuster will be a member of both the Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee.

Meriel Lenfestey is an experienced customer focused technology entrepreneur and adviser, having worked across multiple sectors. She has been a member of several boards of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange and is currently a non-executive director on the boards of International Public Partnerships Ltd, Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd and Ikigai Ventures, as well as some private and third sector roles.

Loren I. Shuster currently serves as the Chief People Officer & Head of Corporate Affairs on the Executive Leadership Team at LEGO Group. Before joining the LEGO Group, he held senior leadership positions within commercial and marketing at Google, and before that at Nokia and other multinationals. Loren is also a Board Trustee of the Institute of Business Ethics in the UK.