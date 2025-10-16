Boku outlines growth strategy and expanding global payment opportunity

Boku inc (LON:BOKU), a global network of local payment methods, is hosting a Capital Markets Event in London today for investors and analysts at which the management team will provide an update on Boku’s strategy and the significant growth opportunity ahead.

An attractive market

Boku’s network connects global merchants – including the world’s largest technology, media and entertainment companies – to more than 200 LPMs in over 60 countries around the world. More than 100 million consumers now make a purchase over the Boku network every month.

In 2025, across global eCommerce transactions, LPM payments outstripped those by traditional cards for the first time. This trend is set to continue and, by 2028, approximately 60% of global eCommerce transactions by value are projected to be made by LPMs. Given that the global eCommerce market is predicted to be valued at >$10 trillion by 2028, this represents a significant opportunity.[1]

A clear strategy

Against this backdrop, Boku’s mission is to simplify global expansion for its merchants by providing seamless access to the world’s most popular payment methods. The Group is focused on expanding its LPM coverage, delivering more connections and developing new products, which in turn will attract more merchants to the network and drive greater volumes. At the same time, Boku is sharpening its operational efficiency and building a platform capable of scaling materially.

Boku’s growth is centered around core pillars:

Growing with existing merchants

· Boku partners with some of the world’s most successful technology brands. There remains a substantial opportunity to grow alongside these merchants, including by increasing the number of LPMs to which they are connected.

Adding new merchants

· Boku has created a network that spans the globe, with connections to LPMs across four continents. There is a clear opportunity to expand the Group’s merchant base through a more direct sales approach. This approach is in the planning phase, with a ramp-up in sales activity expected in 2026.

Layering on value-add services

· Boku is expanding upon on its existing global payment infrastructure, developing new capabilities across money movement, currency conversion, and Payment Marketing. The Group is focused on continually innovating to serve the evolving needs of its merchants.

Underpinning these pillars are Boku’s commitments to strong compliance and risk management, and to being a great place to work – foundations that enable the Group to scale effectively, deliver for its merchants, and sustain long-term growth.

A significant growth opportunity

Building on its strong track record, Boku continues to expect the delivery of its growth strategy to drive an organic revenue growth in excess of 20% on a compound annual growth rate basis over the medium term. With the benefit of operational efficiency generated by ongoing investments, the Group also continues to expect an adjusted EBITDA margin above 30% with progressive accretion from 2026.

Further details on the Capital Markets Event

The presentation will start at 3.00pm (BST) and is expected to conclude at 5.30pm (BST). A live webcast will be available for investors and analysts that are unable to attend in person. To access these details please email boku@investor-focus.co.uk.

The presentation will be made available on the Company’s website later today and a replay of the presentation will be available to view in the coming days.

No material new financial information will be disclosed at the event.

[1] Boku & Juniper Research, 2024. 2024 Global Ecommerce Report. Available at https://www.boku.com/boku-knows/2024-boku-global-ecommerce-report

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.