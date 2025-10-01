Boku Inc. Stuart Neal on Soaring Revenue, Explosive Wallet Growth, and What’s Fueling 2025’s Surge (Video)

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU) CEO Stuart Neal returns with a standout set of interim results, showcasing sharp double-digit growth and a strategic edge that’s fuelling demand from global tech giants. With mobile wallets booming and a surge in bundling revenue, Neal hints at what’s powering the momentum, and why investors should keep a close eye on October’s Capital Markets Day.

Key Moments:

00:46 – Financial Highlights: $63.3M revenue (+34%), $21.8M EBITDA (+53%)

– Financial Highlights: $63.3M revenue (+34%), $21.8M EBITDA (+53%) 01:19 – Exceptional margins explained: launch phase pricing impact

– Exceptional margins explained: launch phase pricing impact 01:41 – 95.5M active users, $7.4B processed volume

– 95.5M active users, $7.4B processed volume 02:18 – Product performance: DCB bundling up 70%, LPM up 89%

– Product performance: DCB bundling up 70%, LPM up 89% 03:01 – Cash strength: $87M despite $12M in share buybacks

– Cash strength: $87M despite $12M in share buybacks 03:40 – How Boku enables global tech giants to reach new markets

– How Boku enables global tech giants to reach new markets 04:50 – Confirming guidance: 20% revenue CAGR, 30%+ EBITDA margin

– Confirming guidance: 20% revenue CAGR, 30%+ EBITDA margin 05:59 – What’s next: October Capital Markets Day preview

About Boku Inc.:

Boku Inc. is a mobile payments company that enables businesses to accept online payments through direct carrier billing, mobile wallets, and local payment methods across the globe.