BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) has announced a full disclosure of portfolio investments as at 31 October 2020 has been made available on the Company’s website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

To learn more about the BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/brla