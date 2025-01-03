BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust declares interim dividend of 4.92 cents

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) has announced the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2024 of 4.92 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 7 February 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 10 January 2025 (ex-dividend date is 9 January 2025).

To learn more about the BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/brla

As set out in the Company’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 31 December 2024 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 393.75 cents per ordinary share.