Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

BlackRock Latin America strong start and attractive distribution policy (Analyst Interview)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (LON:BRLA) is the topic of conversation when Sarah Godfrey, Director, Investment Trusts at Edison Group joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Sarah explains why investors should be looking at Latin America now, what this means for Black Rock Latin America in particular, the risks and other points investors should be looking at.


The Company aims to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America.

You might also enjoy reading  BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust "Strong start to the year for Latin America"
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
BlackRock Latin America strong start and attractive distribution policy (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.