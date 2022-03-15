BlackRock Latin America strong start and attractive distribution policy (Analyst Interview)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (LON:BRLA) is the topic of conversation when Sarah Godfrey, Director, Investment Trusts at Edison Group joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Sarah explains why investors should be looking at Latin America now, what this means for Black Rock Latin America in particular, the risks and other points investors should be looking at.



The Company aims to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America.