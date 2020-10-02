Don't Miss
Home » News » Funds » BlackRock Latin America Investment Trust quarterly interim dividend
BlackRock

BlackRock Latin America Investment Trust quarterly interim dividend

2nd October 2020

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) has announced the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2020 of 5.45 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 9 November 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 9 October 2020 (ex-dividend date is 8 October 2020).

As set out in the Company’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 30 September 2020 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 436.39 cents per ordinary share.

To learn more about the BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/brla

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.