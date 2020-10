BlackRock Latin America Investment Trust quarterly interim dividend

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) has announced the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2020 of 5.45 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 9 November 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 9 October 2020 (ex-dividend date is 8 October 2020).

As set out in the Company’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 30 September 2020 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 436.39 cents per ordinary share.

To learn more about the BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/brla

