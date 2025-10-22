Drax upgrades its mountain power asset

Drax Group has flagged a substantial investment to upgrade its Scotland‑based pumped‑storage hydro facility.

The plant in question, Cruachan Power Station, has now reached 60 years in operation, originally commissioned on 15 October 1965. Drax highlights it as one of only four pumped‑storage hydro stations in the UK, making it a key piece of infrastructure for grid stability and energy system flexibility.

From an operational perspective, the facility works as a “giant water battery”, storing excess grid energy then generating back when needed, a dynamic that fits with the broader shift to more volatile generation + demand patterns.

Drax’s decision to invest at Cruachan also signals several strategic dimensions. First, it suggests confidence in long‑term dispatchable generation economics in the UK. Second, it reinforces Drax’s ambition to be a leader in flexible, low‑carbon and renewable power assets. Third, the investment aligns with regulatory and market trends: as renewables make up a greater share of generation, the need for storage, grid support and rapid‑response capacity increases.

