Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Drax upgrades its mountain power asset

Drax Group plc

Drax Group has flagged a substantial investment to upgrade its Scotland‑based pumped‑storage hydro facility.

The plant in question, Cruachan Power Station, has now reached 60 years in operation, originally commissioned on 15 October 1965. Drax highlights it as one of only four pumped‑storage hydro stations in the UK, making it a key piece of infrastructure for grid stability and energy system flexibility.

From an operational perspective, the facility works as a “giant water battery”, storing excess grid energy then generating back when needed, a dynamic that fits with the broader shift to more volatile generation + demand patterns.

Drax’s decision to invest at Cruachan also signals several strategic dimensions. First, it suggests confidence in long‑term dispatchable generation economics in the UK. Second, it reinforces Drax’s ambition to be a leader in flexible, low‑carbon and renewable power assets. Third, the investment aligns with regulatory and market trends: as renewables make up a greater share of generation, the need for storage, grid support and rapid‑response capacity increases.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Drax Group plc

Drax Group completes £300m buyback and launches £75m extension tranche

Drax Group has completed its £300 million share buyback programme, repurchasing 47.2 million ordinary shares between August 2024 and October 2025.
Drax Group

Drax Group delivers stable H1 results and higher dividend

Drax Group plc reported half-year results for the six months to 30 June 2025, highlighting stable adjusted basic EPS of 65.6p and a 12% increase in the interim dividend to 11.6p.
Drax Group

Drax Group appoints former Shell Executive Frank Lemmink as CFO

Drax has named Frank Lemmink, a senior Shell finance leader, as its incoming CFO, bringing deep capital strategy and risk management expertise ahead of Andy Skelton’s retirement.
Drax Group plc

Drax confirms final HEIT offer and plans to let scheme lapse

Drax Group plc updates on its acquisition offer for HEIT, confirming a final bid of 88p per share while announcing potential changes to the acquisition timeline.
Drax Group plc

Drax Group reports strong Q1, raises FY EBITDA outlook

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has announced a robust trading update, highlighting strong performance in FlexGen, pellet production, and biomass generation for 2025.
Drax Group plc

Drax Pumped Storage Hydro: Powering a Resilient, Low-Carbon Grid

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) continues to move forward in the renewable energy sector, particularly through its advancements in pumped storage hydro technology.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple