Big Lots. with 9.08% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

Big Lots. with ticker code (BIG) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 16 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have $12.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $12.82 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $16.03 and the 200 day moving average is $18.85. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $371m. Company Website: https://www.biglots.com

The potential market cap would be $369m based on the market consensus.

Big Lots., through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, and chemical departments; hard home categoryluding small appliances, tabletops, and food preparation and stationery products; home maintenance and organization products; toys; and accessories category consisting of apparel, electronics, jewelry, apparel, and hosiery departments. Big Lots. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

The company has a dividend yield of 9.08% with the ex dividend date set at 16-3-2023 (DMY).