Big Lots with 10.95% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 23.0% Potential Upside

Big Lots with ticker code (BIG) have now 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 9 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $12.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $10.37 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 23.0%. The 50 day MA is $14.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to $18.20. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $318m. Find out more information at: https://www.biglots.com

The potential market cap would be $391m based on the market consensus.

Big Lots, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, and chemical departments; hard home category, including small appliances, tabletops, and food preparation and stationery products, as well as home maintenance and organization products, and toys departments; and apparel, electronics, and other category consisting of apparel, electronics, jewelry, hosiery, and candy and snacks departments. Big Lots was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

The company has a dividend yield of 10.95% with the ex dividend date set at 16-3-2023 (DMY).