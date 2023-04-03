BHP Group Limited with 8.36% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Buy’ Rating and 12.7% Potential Upside

BHP Group Limited with ticker code (BHP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 64 calculating the average target price we see $70.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at $62.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The day 50 moving average is $64.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to $57.82. The market capitalization for the company is $227,514m. Find out more information at: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $256,419m based on the market consensus.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

The company has a dividend yield of 8.36% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.82, revenue per share of 23.93 and a 18.11% return on assets.