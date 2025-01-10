Follow us on:

BHP Group Ltd 30.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings
BHP Group Ltd with ticker (LON:BHP) now has a potential upside of 30.1% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 2,580 GBX for the company, which when compared to the BHP Group Ltd share price of 1,983 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 30.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,928 (52 week low) and 2,614 (52 week high) with an average of 883,496 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £100,575,770,455.

BHP Group Plc is a global resources company. The Company is focused on extracting and processing minerals, oil and gas primarily in Australia and the Americas. Its segments include: Petroleum, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas; Copper, which is engaged in mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold; Iron Ore, which is engaged in mining of iron ore, and Coal, which is engaged in mining of metallurgical coal and energy coal. Its businesses include Minerals Australia, Minerals Americas and Petroleum. Minerals Australia includes operated assets in Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia. The Minerals Americas asset group includes projects, operated assets and non-operated joint ventures in Canada, Chile, Peru, the United States and Brazil. Its Petroleum unit comprises conventional oil and gas assets located in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, Algeria and Mexico.



