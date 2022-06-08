Berkeley Group to appoint Michael Dobson as new Non-Executive Chairman

Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has announced that Michael Dobson will be appointed as the next Chairman of the Company. Michael joins the Board and the Nomination Committee today as an Independent Non-Executive Director. He will assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Company and Chairman of the Nomination Committee following the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 6 September 2022 when, as anticipated, Glyn Barker, the current Chairman, will step down from the Board. Glyn was appointed Chairman in July 2020 for a period of two years to oversee the transition of the Board on the passing of the Company’s founder and previous Chairman, Tony Pidgley.

Michael Dobson has extensive leadership, corporate and financial experience. He recently stepped down as Chairman of Schroders plc after six years, following a distinguished and successful executive career in the City spanning over 40 years, during which he held leadership positions at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Grenfell, as well as Schroders.

Commenting on Michael’s appointment, Diana Brightmore-Armour, Senior Independent Director, said: “Following a comprehensive recruitment process, we are delighted to welcome Michael to the Board. He has a wealth of experience and the right skills to lead the Board of Berkeley into the future.”

Michael Dobson, Chairman Designate, said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to be the new Chairman of Berkeley. It is a business I have admired for many years and I look forward to working with Rob Perrins and the Board to oversee the next phase of Berkeley’s development.”

Rob Perrins, Chief Executive, Berkley Group said: “In welcoming Michael to the Board, I would like to personally thank Glyn for the enormous contribution he has made to Berkeley during his time as a Non-Executive Director and, in particular, over these last two years in overseeing the transition and development of the Board, following Tony’s passing. I am excited for the future of Berkeley and look forward to working with Michael and the Board to realise this.”