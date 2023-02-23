Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Berkeley Group declare interim dividend of 69.44 pence per share

Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has announced that an interim dividend of 69.44 pence per share will be paid on 24 March 2023 to shareholders on the Company’s register of members at close of business on 3 March 2023. The ex-dividend date is 2 March 2023.

The target return under the Shareholder Returns Programme for the six months to 31 March 2023 is £141,363,895 (‘Qualifying Return’).  The table below sets out how the Qualifying Return is being satisfied: 

Qualifying Return£141,363,895
Shareholder return satisfied through share buy-backs£66,136,569
Shareholder return to be satisfied as dividend to be paid on 24 March 2023£75,227,326
Number of shares eligible for dividend *108,331,872
Dividend per share now being declared69.44 pence

* Excluding shares held in Treasury and by the Employee Benefit Trust

The Directors also announce that the next £141,363,895 shareholder return will be provided by 30 September 2023 through a combination of dividends and share buy-backs.  This amount will be increased appropriately in the event that any new shares are issued either from treasury or as newly listed shares.  The amount to be paid as a dividend will be announced prior to the end of August 2023, taking account of any share buy-backs made in the intervening period.

Ann Dibben

Company Secretary

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc

