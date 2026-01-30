Follow us on:

Battery storage is becoming core energy infrastructure

Ampeak Energy Limited

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) store electricity so it can be used when needed, not just when it’s generated. This makes them increasingly important as more renewable power is added to the grid. Wind and solar generation can vary throughout the day, but battery storage smooths out those fluctuations, helping to match supply with demand.

BESS is not just a backup tool. It plays an active role in electricity markets by buying power when it’s cheap and selling it when it’s more valuable. These systems also help stabilise the grid, reacting quickly to short-term changes in demand or supply. As energy markets shift towards flexibility and responsiveness, BESS becomes a way to monetise those changes in real time.

Costs for battery storage have fallen steadily, while demand for energy flexibility continues to rise. This has expanded the use of BESS across large utility projects and commercial sites. Their value is in timing, storing energy at low cost and releasing it at higher value. This ability supports both operational efficiency and new revenue streams.

BESS gives investors access to flexible infrastructure that supports modern energy systems and the shift to renewables.
