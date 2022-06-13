Baron Oil’s Chuditch asset to be showcased at four events

Baron Oil plc (LON:BOIL), has announced that during the next four months, Baron Oil’s wholly owned subsidiary SundaGas Banda Unipessoal Lda., as operator of the offshore Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 “Chuditch” PSC, will participate in the following events, where the potential of the asset will be showcased.

4th Timor-Leste Energy & Mining Summit

On 14-16 June 2022, the 4th Timor-Leste Energy & Mining Summit will take place in Dili, organised by IN-VR under the auspices of Timor-Leste state company Autoridade National do Petroleo e Minerais (ANPM) and co-hosted by Santos.

The summit is a networking platform to bring together existing and future operators in the energy, gas, renewables and mining sectors in both Timor-Leste and the wider region. There is expected to be more than 30 Speakers with 250 attendees from 16 countries. SundaGas is a sponsor and speaker.

Further information may be found at: https://www.timorleste-summit.com/

Asia Pacific 2022

On June 29-30 2022, the South-East Asia Petroleum Exploration Society (SEAPEX) is holding an Asia-Pacific conference titled “An Archipelago of Opportunity” at the Kia Oval in London, in partnership with the Petroleum Society of Great Britain (PESGB). This is a key technical convention where more than 30 companies will be presenting, including SundaGas. Dr Andy Butler, the Managing Director of SundaGas, is Vice President of SEAPEX and Colin Murray, Chuditch technical manager, is Chairman of the Asia Pacific 2022 conference. Dr Butler will be giving a presentation on the Chuditch asset and Dr Robert Herries, SundaGas Geological Advisor, will give a technical presentation to the conference.

SEAPEX is based in Singapore and is widely recognised as the preeminent regional South East Asian forum amongst the geoscience community involved in petroleum exploration, development and production. It holds regular meetings in Singapore and around the region, including the Asia Pacific Scout Check (APSC), which attract representatives from over 50 oil and gas member companies. Similarly, the PESGB is widely recognised as the leading geoscience organisation for the energy profession in the UK.

Further information may be found at: https://asiapacific.pesgb.org.uk and https://asiapacific.pesgb.org.uk/files/2022/03/Asia_Pacific_2022_Programme_23.03.22.pdf

BEOS (Business and Exploration Opportunities Show)

On 1-2 September 2022, the American Association of Petroleum Geoscientists (AAPG) and the PESGB will co-host this event, which combines previously separate events, APPEX (by AAPG) and PROSPEX (by PESGB), at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London. The event will showcase global opportunities in oil and gas exploration and production. Attendees seeking new business opportunities are expected from oil and gas majors, international oil companies, national oil companies, independents, and governments. SundaGas will attend and make a presentation.

Further information may be found at: https://www.beosevent.com and https://www.pesgb.org.uk/events/beos-2022-registration/

RIU Good Oil & Gas Energy Conference

On 6-7 September 2022, the Good Oil & Gas Energy Conference will take place in Perth, Western Australia, with SundaGas in attendance. This conference is Australia’s pre-eminent oil and gas investment forum for junior and emerging oil and gas explorers and producers.

Further information may be found at: https://www.riugoodoilconference.com.au/

Baron Oil is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company incorporated in the UK in April 2004. The Company’s activities are concentrated around low to medium risk exploration prospects in areas that can be quickly and relatively cheaply developed and monetised.