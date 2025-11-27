Barclays Plc completes £1bn buy back, confirms start of new £500m programme

Barclays Plc (LON:BARC) has announced that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its buy-back announced on 30 July 2025:

Date of purchase: 26 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 539,869 Highest price paid per share: 425.0000p Lowest price paid per share: 410.0000p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 414.9236p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company’s issued share capital will consist of 13,909,748,427 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (13,909,748,427) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, a full breakdown of the individual purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company can be found at:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1761J_1-2025-11-26.pdf

The Company announces that, following the purchase of these shares, the share buy-back programme announced on 30 July 2025 has completed. Since the commencement of the buy-back, the Company has repurchased for cancellation 262,093,958 ordinary shares in aggregate at a volume weighted average price of 381.5426 pence per ordinary share for a total consideration of approximately £1 billion.

Commencement of Q3 2025 buy-back

Barclays Plc announces that, further to the completion of the share buy-back programme announced on 30 July 2025, the share buy-back programme announced on 23 October 2025 to purchase ordinary shares for up to a maximum consideration of £500m will commence on 27 November 2025. The maximum number of ordinary shares which may be purchased under such buy-back is 1,174,692,434.