Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Barclays Plc delivers higher income, profit and EPS in Q1 results

Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has announced its Q1 2025 Results Announcement.

Performance Highlights

In Q125 Barclays delivered a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 14.0%, and is on track to deliver 2025 guidance and 2026 targets

C. S. Venkatakrishnan, Barclays Group Chief Executive, commented

“I am very pleased with our performance in Q125, which represents another strong quarter of execution. Compared to Q124, we grew our top line income by 11%, our profit before tax by 19%, our earnings per share (EPS) by 26%, and delivered a Group RoTE of 14.0%. We also ended the quarter with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.9% and a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 175%.

Our high quality, diversified businesses, together with proactive risk, capital and liquidity management and a robust balance sheet, position us well to support our customers and clients and deliver strong risk-adjusted returns in a wide range of macroeconomic scenarios. We remain committed to and confident in delivering our previously announced financial and distribution targets for 2025 and 2026.”

•      Q125 Group statutory RoTE of 14.0% with EPS improving to 13.0p (Q124: 10.3p)

•      Guidance for 2025 Group NII excluding Barclays Investment Bank and Head Office increased from c.£12.2bn to greater than £12.5bn. Within this, Barclays UK NII guidance increased from c.£7.4bn to greater than £7.6bn

•      Q125 Group cost: income ratio of 57% (FY25 guidance of c.61%)

–    Delivered c.£150m of gross cost efficiency savings in Q125 (FY25 guidance of c.£0.5bn)

•      Q125 loan loss rate (LLR) of 61bps, including a net £74m post model adjustment for elevated US macroeconomic uncertainty

–    Trends across our portfolios do not currently show signs of deterioration

–    Delinquencies remained broadly stable for US cards and UK cards:

–   US cards 30 and 90 day arrears were 3.0%1 (Q124: 3.1%) and 1.6%1 (Q124: 1.7%) respectively

–   UK cards 30 and 90 day arrears were 0.7%2 (Q124: 0.9%) and 0.2%2 (Q124: 0.2%) respectively

•      Strong balance sheet with CET1 ratio of 13.9%, at upper end of target range of 13-14%

•      Tangible net asset value (TNAV) per share of 372p (December 2024: 357p)

•      Completed sale of German consumer finance business, resulting in a c.10bps CET1 ratio increase in Q125

•      Announced long-term strategic partnership for Payment Acceptance business

Key financial metrics:

 IncomeProfit before taxAttributable profitCost: income ratioLLRRoTEEPSTNAV per shareCET1 ratio
Q125£7.7bn£2.7bn£1.9bn57%61bps14.0%13.0p372p13.9%

Q125 Performance highlights:

•      Group RoTE was 14.0% (Q124: 12.3%) with profit before tax of £2.7bn (Q124: £2.3bn)

•      Group income of £7.7bn was up 11% year-on-year, with Group NII excluding Barclays Investment Bank and Head Office of £3.0bn, up 13% year-on-year

–    Barclays UK income increased 14%, driven by higher structural hedge income and the acquisition of Tesco Bank

–    Barclays UK Corporate Bank (UKCB) income increased 12%, reflecting higher average deposit balances

–    Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management (PBWM) income increased 12%, reflecting higher client balances and  transactional activity

–    Barclays Investment Bank (IB) income increased 16%, including a 21% increase in FICC in Global Markets and higher Investment Banking income

–    Barclays US Consumer Bank (USCB) income increased 1% reflecting card balance growth

•      Group total operating expenses were £4.4bn, up 5% year-on-year

–    Group operating costs increased 7% to £4.3bn, reflecting Tesco Bank costs, further investment spend and business growth, inflation and the c.£50m expense for the employee share grant announced at FY24 Results, partially offset by c.£150m of cost efficiency savings

•      Credit impairment charges were £0.6bn (Q124: £0.5bn) with an LLR of 61bps (Q124: 51bps)

•      CET1 ratio of 13.9% (December 2024: 13.6%), with risk weighted assets (RWAs) of £351.3bn (December 2024:  £358.1bn) and TNAV per share of 372p (December 2024: 357p)

1Including a co-branded cards portfolio classified as assets held for sale.
2Excludes Tesco Bank to aid comparability year-on-year.

Group financial guidance and targets1:

2025 guidance

•      Returns: RoTE of c.11%

•      Capital returns: progressive increase in total capital returns versus 2024

•      Income: Group NII excluding IB and Head Office of greater than £12.5bn, of which Barclays UK NII of greater than £7.6bn

•      Costs: Group cost: income ratio of c.61%. This includes total gross efficiency savings of c.£0.5bn in 2025

•      Impairment: LLR of 50-60bps through the cycle

•      Capital: CET1 ratio target range of 13-14%

2026 targets

•      Returns: RoTE of greater than 12%

•      Capital returns: plan to return at least £10bn of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026, through dividends and share buybacks, with a continued preference for buybacks

–    Plan to keep total dividend stable at 2023 level in absolute terms, with progressive dividend per share growth driven through share count reduction as a result of increased share buybacks

–    Dividends will continue to be paid semi-annually. This multi-year plan is subject to supervisory and Board approval, anticipated financial performance and our published CET1 ratio target range of 13-14%

•      Income: Group total income of c.£30bn

•      Costs: Group cost: income ratio of high 50s in percentage terms, implying Group total operating expenses of c.£17bn, based on targeted Group total income of c.£30bn. Cost target includes total gross efficiency savings of c.£2bn by 2026

•      Impairment: expect an LLR of 50-60bps through the cycle

•      Capital: CET1 ratio target range of 13-14%

–    Targeting IB RWAs of c.50% of Group RWAs in 2026

–    Impact of regulatory change on RWAs in line with our prior guidance of c.£19-26bn

–   c.£3-10bn RWAs from Basel 3.1, with implementation expected on 1 January 2027

–   c.£16bn RWAs from USCB moving to an Internal Ratings Based (IRB) model, subject to model build and portfolio changes, implementation could be beyond 2026

–   0.1% increase in Pillar 2A from Q125 until model implementation

1Our targets and guidance are based on management’s current expectations as to the macroeconomic environment and the business and may be subject to change.
BarclaysDownload
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Barclays PLC 18.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Barclays PLC 24.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Barclays PLC 32.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Barclays PLC 36.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Barclays PLC 33.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Broker Ratings

    Barclays PLC 18.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.