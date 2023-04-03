Bank Of Montreal – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 12.4% Upside Potential

Bank Of Montreal with ticker code (BMO) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 111.61 and 69.04 with the average target price sitting at $99.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at $88.32 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 12.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $94.70 while the 200 day moving average is $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62,972m. Visit the company website at: 0

The potential market cap would be $70,787m based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.