Avis Budget Group – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 36.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Avis Budget Group with ticker code (CAR) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 327 and 175 calculating the mean target price we have $256.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $187.76 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 36.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $206.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to $186.73. The market cap for the company is $7,689m. Company Website: https://www.avisbudgetgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $10,494m based on the market consensus.

Avis Budget Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, Morini Rent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and automobile towing protection and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group in September 2006. Avis Budget Group was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 3.28, revenue per share of 253.57 and a 11.07% return on assets.

