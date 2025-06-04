Aviation Leasing meets Sustainable Fuel

The aviation sector is undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainability, with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) emerging as a pivotal element in reducing carbon emissions. SAF, derived from renewable sources such as waste oils, agricultural residues, and municipal solid waste, offers a significant reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions, up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel. Its compatibility with existing aircraft engines and infrastructure makes it a practical solution for immediate implementation.

Despite its environmental benefits, the adoption of SAF faces challenges, primarily due to its higher production costs and limited availability. Currently, SAF accounts for a mere fraction of total aviation fuel consumption, with production expected to grow significantly in the coming years. To accelerate its adoption, industry leaders and policymakers are advocating for long-term purchase agreements and supportive regulatory frameworks to incentivise production and investment in SAF technologies.

In this evolving landscape, Avation PLC is strategically positioning itself to align with the industry’s sustainability goals. By focusing on leasing modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, including models compatible with SAF, the company supports the growing demand for environmentally responsible aviation solutions. Its commitment to fleet modernisation not only meets this demand but also enhances its market competitiveness in a rapidly changing industry.

Institutional confidence in the company’s strategic direction is clear, with nearly half its shares held by institutional investors. This strong backing provides the financial stability and governance support necessary to pursue long-term growth initiatives, including investments in sustainable technologies and expansion into emerging markets.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.