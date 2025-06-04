Follow us on:

Aviation Leasing meets Sustainable Fuel

Avation-plc

The aviation sector is undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainability, with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) emerging as a pivotal element in reducing carbon emissions. SAF, derived from renewable sources such as waste oils, agricultural residues, and municipal solid waste, offers a significant reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions, up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel. Its compatibility with existing aircraft engines and infrastructure makes it a practical solution for immediate implementation.

Despite its environmental benefits, the adoption of SAF faces challenges, primarily due to its higher production costs and limited availability. Currently, SAF accounts for a mere fraction of total aviation fuel consumption, with production expected to grow significantly in the coming years. To accelerate its adoption, industry leaders and policymakers are advocating for long-term purchase agreements and supportive regulatory frameworks to incentivise production and investment in SAF technologies.

In this evolving landscape, Avation PLC is strategically positioning itself to align with the industry’s sustainability goals. By focusing on leasing modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, including models compatible with SAF, the company supports the growing demand for environmentally responsible aviation solutions. Its commitment to fleet modernisation not only meets this demand but also enhances its market competitiveness in a rapidly changing industry.

Institutional confidence in the company’s strategic direction is clear, with nearly half its shares held by institutional investors. This strong backing provides the financial stability and governance support necessary to pursue long-term growth initiatives, including investments in sustainable technologies and expansion into emerging markets.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

Latest Company News

Avation signs six-year lease agreement with Colombian airline Clic Air

Avation PLC has signed a six-year lease with Colombian airline Clic Air for an ATR 72-600, marking a significant expansion into the South American market.
Avation

Avation completes Airbus A320 acquisition on long-term lease to Etihad Airlines

Avation PLC has successfully acquired an Airbus A320 on long-term lease to Etihad Airlines, expanding its fleet to 33 aircraft and enhancing customer diversity.
About DirectorsTalk Interviews

Three Exclusive CEO Video Interviews in March on Important Breaking News You May Have Missed

CEO Interviews providing valuable insights into their companies' latest financial results, strategic moves, and future outlooks

Avation generates improved revenue, EBITDA and operating profit in half year results

Avation PLC announces strong financial growth, unveils new Airbus A320 acquisition set to diversify its fleet with high-credit airline Etihad.

Avation signs $85 million expandable portfolio financing facility

Avation Plc secures an $85M portfolio financing facility, enhancing cash flow and financial strength by refinancing aircraft with future flexibility.
Avation Plc

Avation to publish Interim Results on 25th February 2025

Avation Plc (LON:AVAP) announces upcoming interim results release and investor call for February 25, 2025, detailing six-month performance.

