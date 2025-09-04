Avation signs 12-year lease for ATR 72-600 with Cambodian airline

Avation Plc (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced the signing of a twelve-year lease agreement with an airline in Cambodia for a new ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The aircraft is the second of the series of ten ATR 72-600 aircraft ordered by Avation in 2024 pursuant to the exercise of purchase rights under its long-term contract with ATR. The aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in February 2026.

Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation PLC, said: “We are pleased to confirm the addition of an additional airline and country to our customer base and congratulate them on the decision to select the ATR 72-600 on a long-term lease.”

