Avation signs 12-year lease for ATR 72-600 with Cambodian airline

Avation ATR

Avation Plc (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced the signing of a twelve-year lease agreement with an airline in Cambodia for a new ATR 72-600 aircraft. 

The aircraft is the second of the series of ten ATR 72-600 aircraft ordered by Avation in 2024 pursuant to the exercise of purchase rights under its long-term contract with ATR. The aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in February 2026.

Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation PLC, said: “We are pleased to confirm the addition of an additional airline and country to our customer base and congratulate them on the decision to select the ATR 72-600 on a long-term lease.”

Avation has agreed a twelve-year lease with a Cambodian carrier for a new ATR 72-600, the second of ten aircraft ordered in 2024. Delivery is scheduled for February 2026.
Avation plc

Avation to deliver first ATR 72-600 to SUM Air in November 2025

Avation confirmed that one of ten ATR 72-600 aircraft ordered in 2024 will be delivered in November 2025, becoming the first aircraft in SUM Air’s fleet.

Avation Plc receives ‘B’ rating from Fitch

Avation, the Singapore-based aircraft leasing company, has been assigned a 'B' long-term issuer default rating by Fitch Ratings.
Avation plc

Avation reports robust trading update, secures B1 rating

Avation has been assigned a first-time B1 Corporate Family Rating and B2 issuer rating by Moody’s, with a stable outlook.
Avation plc

Avation reports strong trading and fleet expansion

Avation has provided a trading update confirming continued fleet growth, strong rent collections, and improved aircraft values. All aircraft remain leased, with new deliveries scheduled through 2028 and further acquisitions under consideration.

Avation signs six-year lease agreement with PNG Air

Avation has signed a new six-year lease with PNG Air for an ATR 72-600 aircraft, currently operated by Mandarin Airlines.

