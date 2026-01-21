Avation secures 12-year lease with Cambodian Airways for ATR 72-600

Avation has agreed a 12-year lease with Cambodian Airways for a new ATR 72-600 aircraft, due for delivery in October 2026. The deal adds another long-term contract to the company’s portfolio and reduces placement risk on its outstanding ATR orderbook.

This is the second aircraft Avation has leased to Cambodian Airways and the fourth from the batch of ten ATR 72-600s it committed to in early 2024. With more than half of those aircraft still to be placed, each new deal provides further clarity on asset deployment and supports the company’s plan to generate stable, lease-backed returns. While financial terms have not been disclosed, the long lease period aligns with Avation’s focus on predictable, recurring income.

The ATR 72-600 remains a central part of Avation’s strategy, targeting regional operators in markets where fuel efficiency and short-haul capability are key. By placing aircraft well ahead of delivery, the company reduces future uncertainty and strengthens its cash flow outlook. Although the aircraft will not generate income until late 2026, the lease is now secured, allowing for clearer capital planning and lower risk from potential delays in placement.

