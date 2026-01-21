Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Avation secures 12-year lease with Cambodian Airways for ATR 72-600

Avation-plc

Avation has agreed a 12-year lease with Cambodian Airways for a new ATR 72-600 aircraft, due for delivery in October 2026. The deal adds another long-term contract to the company’s portfolio and reduces placement risk on its outstanding ATR orderbook.

This is the second aircraft Avation has leased to Cambodian Airways and the fourth from the batch of ten ATR 72-600s it committed to in early 2024. With more than half of those aircraft still to be placed, each new deal provides further clarity on asset deployment and supports the company’s plan to generate stable, lease-backed returns. While financial terms have not been disclosed, the long lease period aligns with Avation’s focus on predictable, recurring income.

The ATR 72-600 remains a central part of Avation’s strategy, targeting regional operators in markets where fuel efficiency and short-haul capability are key. By placing aircraft well ahead of delivery, the company reduces future uncertainty and strengthens its cash flow outlook. Although the aircraft will not generate income until late 2026, the lease is now secured, allowing for clearer capital planning and lower risk from potential delays in placement.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Avation-plc

Avation secures 12-year lease with Cambodian Airways for ATR 72-600

Avation signs a 12-year lease with Cambodian Airways, further securing long-term income from its ATR 72-600 orderbook.
Avation plc

Avation expands Cambodian Airways partnership with new ATR 72-600 lease

Avation PLC has agreed a twelve-year lease with Cambodian Airways for a new ATR 72-600 aircraft, due for delivery in October 2026.
Avation-plc

FAA targets 2030 for nationwide phase-out of leaded aviation fuel

FAA sets out 2030 deadline to end leaded fuel use in US general aviation, opening a new phase for alternative fuel providers and aviation infrastructure.
Avation-plc

ATR builds regional aircraft to serve remote and underserved markets

ATR builds aircraft for the routes that larger jets cannot reach and most airlines will not serve.
Avation plc

Avation signs six-year ATR 72-600 lease with Clic Air

Avation PLC has signed a six-year lease agreement with Colombian airline Clic Air for an ATR 72-600 aircraft.
Avation plc

Avation delivers ATR 72-600 aircraft to SUM Air under 12-year lease

Avation PLC has delivered a new ATR 72-600 aircraft to South Korean airline SUM Air under a twelve-year lease.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple