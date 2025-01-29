Avation PLC 98.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Follow us on:

Avation PLC with ticker (LON:AVAP) now has a potential upside of 98.2% according to Canaccord Genuity.

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 285 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Avation PLC share price of 144 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 98.2%. Trading has ranged between 102 (52 week low) and 192 (52 week high) with an average of 521,089 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £96,629,866.

Avation PLC is a Singapore-based aircraft leasing company. The Company owns and manages a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world. The Company leases to various airlines in Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company has approximately 32 aircrafts. The Company’s fleet includes Airbus A330, A321, A320 and A220 aircraft, B777-300ER aircraft and ATR 72 aircraft. Its subsidiaries include Avation Capital S.A., Capital Lease Aviation Limited, Avation Group (S) Pte. Ltd., AVAP Leasing (Asia) Limited, AVAP Leasing (Asia) II Limited, AVAP Leasing (Asia) III Limited, AVAP Leasing (Asia) IV Limited and Capital MSN 4033 II Limited.



Avation confirms lease continuation with Philippine Airlines until 2029

Avation PLC confirms Philippine Airlines' Boeing 777-300ER lease will continue until December 2029, providing certainty on lease economics and rent.
Avation PLC 89.7% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Avation reports strong performance with fleet expansion and financial progress

Avation PLC holds its AGM today in Singapore, highlighting robust aviation market growth, fleet updates, and strategic financial maneuvers for investors.

Avation concludes share buyback

Avation PLC completes a strategic repurchase of 7.8 million shares, enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure through buyback.
Avation plc: Positioned for Growth Amid Rising Demand for Air Travel

Avation plc (LON:AVAP) is set to thrive in the booming aviation market, leveraging strong financials, a sustainable fleet, and strategic growth initiatives.
Avation sells ATR 72-600 aircraft to Caribbean airline, boosting cash flow

Avation PLC (LON: AVAP) successfully delivers and sells a new ATR 72-600 aircraft, generating a profitable cash release for future investments.

