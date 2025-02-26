Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Avation Continues to Soar with Strong Financial Growth – Zeus

Avation plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Avation plc (LON:AVAP), a specialist in aircraft leasing, has demonstrated a robust first half of the financial year, showcasing solid revenue growth and strong cash generation. The company’s latest interim results reflect its resilience and ability to navigate the evolving aviation market successfully.

Strong Financial Performance

Avation reported a 3% increase in net asset value (NAV), driven by higher lease revenues and strong cash generation. Revenue for the period grew to $55.4 million, a significant jump from $46.3 million in H1 2024, reflecting stronger fleet utilisation and increased maintenance reserve income. EBITDA surged by 45% to $55.6 million, underlining the efficiency and profitability of its leasing operations.

This positive financial performance also allowed Avation to reduce its net debt by $45 million, bringing it down to $606 million. The company’s NAV per share climbed to 294p, an increase from 285p as of 30 June 2024, further reinforcing its strong financial standing.

Fleet Expansion and Strategic Growth

Avation continues to execute its growth strategy by expanding its fleet. The company has announced the acquisition of an Airbus A320, currently leased to Etihad Airlines, a move that aligns with its strategy to strengthen its portfolio of high-quality aircraft.

Additionally, Avation remains committed to its ATR 72-600 orderbook, with plans to sell another aircraft in Q2 2025, generating net cash proceeds of approximately $10 million from two recent ATR sales. Looking further ahead, the company aims to deliver up to 35 ATR 72 aircraft over the next 10 years, ensuring sustainable long-term growth.

Analyst’s Perspective

Zeus analysts are optimistic about Avation’s outlook, highlighting the company’s resilient performance and promising growth prospects. Commenting on the interim results, John Cummins of Zeus stated:

“Today’s interim results reflect a positive period of trading for the group, with continued progress on underlying profitability and cash generation, along with value-enhancing aircraft sales and lease placements successfully completed in the period.”

Zeus views Avation as well-positioned to capitalise on strong demand for commercial aircraft, especially given its fully utilised fleet and favourable market conditions.

A Discounted Opportunity?

Despite Avation’s strong financial position and promising growth trajectory, Zeus notes that the company’s shares are trading at just 0.49x the reported NAV. The analysts consider this discount highly unjustified, maintaining a fair value target of 250p per share, which represents significant upside potential from the current share price of 145p.

Final Thoughts

Avation’s resilient performance, strong financials, and fleet expansion strategy put it in a strong position for continued success. With a buoyant aircraft leasing market and a solid balance sheet, the company is well-prepared to navigate future opportunities. Investors may see considerable value at the current share price, given the significant discount to NAV highlighted by Zeus.

Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Avation generates improved revenue, EBITDA and operating profit in half year results

Avation PLC announces strong financial growth, unveils new Airbus A320 acquisition set to diversify its fleet with high-credit airline Etihad.
Avation PLC

Avation Secures New Loan Agreement, Unlocking Growth Potential – Zeus

Avation plc secures an $85M expandable financing facility, enhancing cash flow and strategic growth in the booming global aircraft leasing market.

Avation signs $85 million expandable portfolio financing facility

Avation Plc secures an $85M portfolio financing facility, enhancing cash flow and financial strength by refinancing aircraft with future flexibility.
Avation Plc

Avation to publish Interim Results on 25th February 2025

Avation Plc (LON:AVAP) announces upcoming interim results release and investor call for February 25, 2025, detailing six-month performance.
Broker Ratings

Avation PLC 103.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Avation PLC 98.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Latest Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.