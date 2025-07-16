Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

When less means more for regional aircraft lessor

Avation-plc

A hush has fallen over boardrooms from Singapore to London as carriers find themselves clinging to spreadsheets rather than fresh metal. While airlines fret over delivery timelines stretching beyond a decade, one mid-tier lessor seems poised at an odd crossroads between scarcity and opportunity.

In the blink of an eye, thousands of jets vanished from production schedules, and the ripple is reaching Avation’s hangar doors. At first glance, the firm’s modest fleet of 34 aircraft, mostly ATR 72 turboprops with a handful of narrow-body types, might seem underwhelming beside industry giants. Yet those very constraints may be precisely what an investor needs to understand. As Airbus and Boeing juggle backlogs measured in four-figure sums and global passenger traffic out of the Asia-Pacific region leaps by over ten per cent year-on-year, a landlord with committed cash flows and targeted renewal opportunities is finding itself centre stage.

Behind the curtain, Avation’s balance sheet tells its own story. Last fiscal year delivered roughly US $92 million in revenue, underpinned by leases that extend eight to twelve years. Net debt runs at 57% of assets, bolstered by US $332 million of unsecured notes at an 8.25% coupon coming due in 2026. It is a structure that keeps the cost of capital front and centre and high leverage on the table for the next 12 to 18 months, even as refinancing markets remain supportive of aviation names. An imminent influx of collateral-rich turboprop deliveries, ten ATR 72-600s slated to join the roster over the next four years, will require fresh funding, yet also promise more resilient lease rates as airlines scramble for fuel-efficient regional equipment.

Imagine a virtual war room where analysts fire questions with clinical precision: what happens if Pratt & Whitney mandates an unscheduled service bulletin; how deep are the bankruptcy-remote safeguards; and can mid-life disposals be traded without compromising revenue visibility? The answer echoes across that digital workspace: scarcity lends clarity to pricing power. With more than 80% of residual values tied up in single-aisle new-generation jets and ATR turboprops, and just 15% of net book value scheduled for renewal over three years, Avation is effectively locked into a rising rental curve.

Crucially, Asia-Pacific airlines account for over half of Avation’s rent rolls. As the region’s market reopens and routes multiply, the value of a guaranteed fuel-efficient portfolio has never looked more compelling. Europe and Latin America add geographic diversification, but even in mature markets, the convenience of transferring mid-life assets between carriers promises a margin of safety should demand temper. Meanwhile, early positioning in sustainable aviation fuel–ready turboprops may insulate against impending regulatory and market shifts, preserving asset values when rivals eye second-hand ATRs with caution.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Avation plc

Avation reports robust trading update, secures B1 rating

Avation has been assigned a first-time B1 Corporate Family Rating and B2 issuer rating by Moody’s, with a stable outlook.
Avation plc

Avation reports strong trading and fleet expansion

Avation has provided a trading update confirming continued fleet growth, strong rent collections, and improved aircraft values. All aircraft remain leased, with new deliveries scheduled through 2028 and further acquisitions under consideration.

Avation signs six-year lease agreement with PNG Air

Avation has signed a new six-year lease with PNG Air for an ATR 72-600 aircraft, currently operated by Mandarin Airlines.

Avation sells second ATR 72-600, unlocks $5m cash

Avation PLC announces a profitable sale of an ATR 72-600 aircraft, enhancing its orderbook and projecting strong market demand in aircraft leasing.

Avation signs six-year lease agreement with Colombian airline Clic Air

Avation PLC has signed a six-year lease with Colombian airline Clic Air for an ATR 72-600, marking a significant expansion into the South American market.
Avation

Avation completes Airbus A320 acquisition on long-term lease to Etihad Airlines

Avation PLC has successfully acquired an Airbus A320 on long-term lease to Etihad Airlines, expanding its fleet to 33 aircraft and enhancing customer diversity.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple