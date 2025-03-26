Avation completes Airbus A320 acquisition on long-term lease to Etihad Airlines

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company Is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of an Airbus A320 aircraft on long-term lease to Etihad Airlines. This secondary market transaction increases Avation’s fleet to 33 leased aircraft and adds a high credit quality airline to Avation’s customer list. This 2013 built aircraft will remain on lease to Etihad until October 2031.

Avation’s Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: “We are delighted to announce the successful completion of this narrowbody aircraft acquisition today which takes our total fleet to 33 aircraft and further diversifies our customer list to 16 airlines in 14 countries.”

