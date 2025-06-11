Avation sells 777-300ER, unlocks US$33m for fleet and debt strategy

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP), has announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell a Boeing 777-300ER widebody aircraft, currently on lease to Philippine Airlines.

Asset valuations for widebody aircraft have performed strongly since the end of the COVID pandemic and this sale transaction is contracted to generate a material profit above book value. After repayment of associated debt finance the transaction is expected to release around US$33 million in net cash proceeds.

The company will use the net cash proceeds for overall debt reduction and may strategically reinvest these proceeds into high-quality narrowbody aircraft in the secondary market, prioritizing assets with extended lease terms and creditworthy lessees. This approach is designed to enhance the resilience and diversification of Avation’s fleet.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation, commented: “We are delighted to enter into this agreement. We believe that the market values for modern commercial aircraft are materially higher than our book values and we are experiencing favourable market conditions. This Boeing 777-300ER has been a valuable investment, however, by policy we try to focus on aircraft types currently in production and we formed a view that it was time to divest this asset. The reinvestment of net proceeds will further optimize our fleet’s risk profile, reduce leverage and allow further diversification thus lowering the portfolio risk.”