Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Avation sells 777-300ER, unlocks US$33m for fleet and debt strategy

Avation

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP), has announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell a Boeing 777-300ER widebody aircraft, currently on lease to Philippine Airlines.

Asset valuations for widebody aircraft have performed strongly since the end of the COVID pandemic and this sale transaction is contracted to generate a material profit above book value. After repayment of associated debt finance the transaction is expected to release around US$33 million in net cash proceeds.

The company will use the net cash proceeds for overall debt reduction and may strategically reinvest these proceeds into high-quality narrowbody aircraft in the secondary market, prioritizing assets with extended lease terms and creditworthy lessees. This approach is designed to enhance the resilience and diversification of Avation’s fleet.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation, commented: “We are delighted to enter into this agreement. We believe that the market values for modern commercial aircraft are materially higher than our book values and we are experiencing favourable market conditions. This Boeing 777-300ER has been a valuable investment, however, by policy we try to focus on aircraft types currently in production and we formed a view that it was time to divest this asset. The reinvestment of net proceeds will further optimize our fleet’s risk profile, reduce leverage and allow further diversification thus lowering the portfolio risk.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Avation signs six-year lease agreement with Colombian airline Clic Air

Avation PLC has signed a six-year lease with Colombian airline Clic Air for an ATR 72-600, marking a significant expansion into the South American market.
Avation

Avation completes Airbus A320 acquisition on long-term lease to Etihad Airlines

Avation PLC has successfully acquired an Airbus A320 on long-term lease to Etihad Airlines, expanding its fleet to 33 aircraft and enhancing customer diversity.
About DirectorsTalk Interviews

Three Exclusive CEO Video Interviews in March on Important Breaking News You May Have Missed

CEO Interviews providing valuable insights into their companies' latest financial results, strategic moves, and future outlooks

Avation generates improved revenue, EBITDA and operating profit in half year results

Avation PLC announces strong financial growth, unveils new Airbus A320 acquisition set to diversify its fleet with high-credit airline Etihad.

Avation signs $85 million expandable portfolio financing facility

Avation Plc secures an $85M portfolio financing facility, enhancing cash flow and financial strength by refinancing aircraft with future flexibility.
Avation Plc

Avation to publish Interim Results on 25th February 2025

Avation Plc (LON:AVAP) announces upcoming interim results release and investor call for February 25, 2025, detailing six-month performance.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple