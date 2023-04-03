AutoNation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 24.9% Upside Potential

AutoNation with ticker code (AN) have now 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 205 and 96 calculating the mean target price we have $164.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at $131.43 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 24.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $132.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to $118.38. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $6,301m. Find out more information at: https://www.autonation.com

The potential market cap would be $7,869m based on the market consensus.

AutoNation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as 55 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 13 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.41, revenue per share of 479.31 and a 13.18% return on assets.